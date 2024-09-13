sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:59 IST, September 13th 2024

Punjabi Singer Fatehjit Singh Arrested For Sending Passenger To US Via Dunki Route

A Punjabi singer has been arrested from the Indira Gandhi (IGI) airport in Delhi for his alleged involvement in a racket that sent people to the US on fake visas, officials said on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A representative image | Image: PTI/file
14:59 IST, September 13th 2024