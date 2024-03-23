Queen To Tanu Weds Manu: Kangana Ranaut's Best Movies That Show Her Versatility

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut turned a year older today. The actress is an ace performer on the silver screen and has even won several accolades for her talent. On the occasion of her birthday, let us take a look at some of Kangana Ranaut's best performances till date.

Fashion

Fashion narrates the story of Meghna Mathur, a small-town girl who sets out to achieve her dream of becoming a supermodel. But she learns that success in the corrupt world of haute couture comes with a cost. In the film, she plays Shonali Gujral, a successful model who has a downfall. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra, Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa, and Kita Gidwani, among others.

Fashion poster | Image: IMDb

Thalaivii

Thalaivii is based on the life of J Jayalalithaa, an actress who is encouraged by her mentor, M G Ramachandran, to enter politics. However, she faces a difficult challenge in a male-dominated political environment. Kangana Ranaut played the lead role in the film and A.L Vijay directed the project. The film stars Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swamy, Bhagyashree, Shamna Kasim, and Vijay Deverakonda, among others.

Tanu Weds Manu

Tanu Weds Manu narrates the story of Manu, an NRI doctor who comes to India looking for a bride and falls in love with Tanu. Tanu, a fun-loving girl, seeks his assistance in eloping with her lover. Anand L. Rai directed the film and it also stars R Madhavan, Jimmy Shergill, Swara Bhaskar, and Deepak Dobriyal, among others.

Tanu weds Manu poster | Image: IMDb

Queen

Queen follows the story of Rani, who is devastated when her fiance abandons her just before their wedding. Undeterred, she decides to go on their honeymoon alone, where she is pushed outside of her comfort zone and rediscovers herself. Vikas Bahl directed the film, which stars Lisa Haydon, Rajkummar Rao, Sabeeka Imam, Mish Boyko, and Ayaa Malik, among others.

A still from Queen | Image: X

Gangster

Gangster shows the story of Simran, who moves to Seoul and is devastated when Daya, a gangster, returns to her life. She must choose between him and her lover Akash, a singer at an Indian restaurant. Anurag Basu directed the film, which stars Emraan Hashmi, Shiney Ahuja, and Gulshan Grover, among others.