Updated February 16th, 2024 at 17:20 IST
Radhika Merchant Dons Anamika Khanna Lehenga In 1st Photos From Pre-wedding Festivities
Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant wore a pastel hued lehenga for her lagan lakhvanu ceremony, hosted by her family in Jamnagar. Gujarat.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant, are set to kick-start their wedding festivities from March 1. They will be hosting the lavish do at the opulent Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, the residence of the Ambanis.
The families hosted a lagan lakhvanu ceremony for Anant And Radhika recently and the bride-to-be's look from the function is attracting a lot of praise.
Radhika Merchant's family hosts Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony
Lagan Lakhvanu is the first ceremony in Gujarati weddings which is marked by writing of the official wedding invite called Kankotri. This invite is offered to god as a token to invite his blessing to grace the wedding. Once this ceremony is complete, official invites to guests are sent out. While the big fat Indian wedding is lined up for the coming days, it has already become the talk of the town with Radhika's photos from te ceremony already going viral on social media.
Bride-to-be dons Anamika Khanna lehenga
Designer Anamika Khanna shared photos of Radhika Merchant from her recently concluded lagan lakhvanu ceremony. She donned a pastel hued lehenga with flower motifs and golden, embroidered hemline. Another picture of her mother Shaila Viren Merchant saw her wearing a saree by Kalpana Shah. The mother daughter duo certainly set some fashion goals at the latter's pre-wedding function.
Meanwhile, the wedding of Anant and Radhika is expected to be a lavish affair. Reportedly, a few days back Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were snapped were snapped together, reportedly preparing for a dance performance for the to-be married couple.
