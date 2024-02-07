English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 17:22 IST

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Claims Indians Opt For Weddings Overseas To Invite Pakistani Artistes

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan who was recently involved in a misbehaviour fiasco has now spoken about the destination wedding trend in India and its Pakistan connection.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
A file photo of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan | Image:Spotify
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Controversial Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has stirred the pot yet again by suggesting that Indians now host destination weddings abroad to dodge the ban on Pakistani artists performing in India. In a recent interview with YouTuber Adeel Asif, Rahat claimed that the ban imposed after the 2016 Uri attack led Indians to organise weddings in foreign countries to enjoy performances by artists like Atif Aslam and himself.

What did Rahat Fateh Ali Khan say about Indian destination weddings?

The singer said in Hindi which loosely translates to, “Since we couldn’t travel to India, Indians… I would like to give them some credit, they started hosting their destination weddings in foreign countries because India does not allow Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shafqat Amanat Ali, Atif Aslam to come in and perform. (They said) We will host our weddings outside so they can come and perform.”

What was India’s ban on Pakistani artists by India about?

For the unversed, Rahat’s ban led to the replacement of his songs in Dabangg 3. Khan is known to have sung several other songs in Hindi cinema including O Re Piya, Jag Soona Soona and Sanu Ek Pal Chain. In 2023, the Bombay High Court rejected a plea seeking a ban on Indian firms hiring Pakistani artists, a decision supported by the Supreme Court.

Despite these legal developments, Pakistani artists have not yet been featured in Indian movies.

In the other news, Atif Aslam who is known for Bollywood hits like Dil Diyan Gallan and Tera Hone Laga Hoon is currently gearing up for a Bollywood comeback after 7 years. The popular singer will reportedly sing a song for the upcoming Bollywood film Love Story of 90s.

Rahat was recently caught in a controversy after a video of the singer beating his staffer with slippers went viral. However, Khan issued a clarification on the same twice which didn’t settle the storm at all. Read more about the controversy here.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 17:10 IST

