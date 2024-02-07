Advertisement

After a video of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan thrashing a student went viral on social media, the Pakistani singer has been facing a lot of backlash from left, right and center. According to the viral video, he hit the boy with a slipper while intoxicated. While the 49-year-old crooner came under fire for his behaviour, Rahat claimed that it was an attempt to damage his reputation.

Even after the singer made an effort to address the situation and provide his side of the tale, the backlash on social media persisted. Amidst this, some internet users unearthed another old video of him allegedly in a drunk state.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan seemed drunk in another video

In the viral video, Rahat is seen with a mustache. He is seen dressed in a black shirt and matching shorts. The singer is chatting with a few individuals when he calls his manager "Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan", sparking accusations from online users that he is “drunk.”

Rahat is heard saying, gesturing to the man, “Mera Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Isse koi bhide mat... meri jana hain, hum ek hain." The video reappeared on social media platforms after first going viral in 2022.

After effects of Dum Wala Pani. pic.twitter.com/w9YI2VGrBi — Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) January 28, 2024

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan clarifies after video goes viral

Rahat issued a statement after his video of allegedly hitting his staff member with a slipper went viral on social media. He clarified that it was a personal matter between them. The singer posted a video featuring himself with the man who was seen being beaten up, as well as his father, and clarified his actions.

"This is about a personal issue between an ustad and shagird. He is like my son. This is how the relation is between a teacher and his disciple. If a disciple does something good, I shower my love on him. If he does something wrong, he is punished," he said in the apology video.

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali khan was caught abusing his servant. Later, he gave an explanation. pic.twitter.com/PC0DawSEsq — Брат (@B5001001101) January 27, 2024

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said he had also apologised to him after the incident. The alleged victim's father also supported Khan, highlighting the relation between the 'ustad and shagird' in the field of music.