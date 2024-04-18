Advertisement

Rahul Vaidya seemed stuck in Dubai as heavy rains lashed the UAE city on April 16. The singer, who was vacationing in Dubai took to his Instagram account to share a series of visuals featuring the havoc wrecked by the violent downpour. He also shared a photo of crowded airports mentioning that several flights have been delayed and some even cancelled because of the rain.

Rahul Vaidya shares shocking visuals from Dubai rains

On April 16, Rahul Vaidya took to his Instagram stories to share an update on Dubai weather. The singer shared a picture of the view from his balcony wherein the skyline could be seen covered in dense clouds. The singer, however, did not anticipate that the weather could take a turn for the worse. In the subsequent stories, he shared visuals of the city coming to a ‘standstill’.

A screengrab of Rahul Vaidya's post | Image: Rahul Vaidya/Instagram

A screengrab of Rahul Vaidya's post | Image: Rahul Vaidya/Instagram

A screengrab of Rahul Vaidya's post | Image: Rahul Vaidya/Instagram

A screengrab of Rahul Vaidya's post | Image: Rahul Vaidya/Instagram

A screengrab of Rahul Vaidya's post | Image: Rahul Vaidya/Instagram

A screengrab of Rahul Vaidya's post | Image: Rahul Vaidya/Instagram

Rahul had to board an early morning flight from Dubai to Kolkata and shared a glimpse of the airport in chaos as passengers were left stranded after flight delays and cancellations. He also recorded a video of parked cars submerged in water and people trying to move their vehicles amid the heavy rains. Along with the video he wrote, “It’s quite bad here”.

Advertisement

Rahul Vaidya navigates through knee-deep waters in Dubai

In another video shared by the singer, he could be seen walking in knee-deep water and carrying his footwear in hand. A video of Rahul navigating his way through the logged water is doing rounds on social media. He shared the video with the caption, “Habibi welcome to Dubai”.

Advertisement

Rahul recorded a video of how the city responded to the downpour and said, “It rained for just two hours and look at the situation. Dubai isn't accustomed to heavy rainfall. Someone mentioned that a similar downpour occurred in 2008. Cars are stuck, and there are no taxis. Everything has halted.” Later he thanked a friend for making him reach the airport on time despite the chaos that ensued in the city. Sharing a photo of the airport flight schedule he remarked, “Just look at this 95% of flights cancelled. Just imagine how bad is the situation in Dubai. I have a show in Kolkata so need to reach anyhow.” Lastly, he shared a glimpse from inside the flight declaring that the aircraft would take off.