Rajesh Khattar, who has lent his voice to the character of Raktadeva in the upcoming animated series Baahubali: Crown of Blood, has spoken up about his experience voicing iconic characters in cinema both in live action and animation. Rajesh, who is the father of actor Ishaan Khatter, has voiced memorable characters in the entertainment industry, including Tony Stark from Ironman, Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and Berlin from Money Heist.

Rajesh Khattar opens up about voicing iconic on screen characters

Talking about his journey in the industry, Rajesh said: "All my characters became popular because of the audience's love. I think I succeeded in keeping my voice closer to the original characters, retaining their characteristics while bringing in my input as well, which endeared them to millions of viewers all over. Whether it was Tony Stark of Ironman, Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, or Berlin of Money Heist, among others."

"It is the audience who wants to hear my voice on these characters, which makes producers choose me, and for this, I am eternally indebted to my audience. Speaking about 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood', I am equally grateful to be chosen for this one as well. I think my fans who follow every work of mine will be equally happy with Raktadeva as well, and I am waiting with bated breath for their feedback."

About Baahubali: Crown of Blood

In the upcoming series, Baahubali and Bhallaladeva join hands to protect the kingdom of Mahishmati and the throne against Raktadeva. A Graphic India and Arka Mediaworks production, Baahubali: Crown of Blood is produced by S.S. Rajamouli, Sharad Devarajan, and Shobu Yarlagadda. The series will release on Disney+ Hotstar on May 17.

