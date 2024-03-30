×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 19:57 IST

Rajinikanth Hosts 'Manjummel Boys', Director Chidambaram At His Chennai Residence

Rajinikanth recently hosted the team of Manjummel Boys at his residence in Chennai. The Malayalam survival drama is directed by Chidambaram.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Manjummel Boys
Manjummel Boys | Image:Manjummel Boys/Instagram
Manjummel Boys has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam movies ever. The movie is directed by Chidambaram and has been earning praise from critics and also members of the industry. Most recently, superstar Rajinikanth hosted the team of the movie at his residence in Chennai to show his appreciation for the film.

Rajinikanth hosts Manjummel Boys team 

On March 30, several photos of Rajinikanth with the team of Manjummel Boys started circulating on social media. The actor seemingly hosted the team at his residence in Chennai. Along with director Chidambaram, actors Ganapathi, Chandu Salimkumar, Deepak Parambol and Arun Kurian also visited Rajinikanth. 

Sharing the photos on the official handle of the film, the team wrote, “Thank you S U P E R S T A R ❤️❤️” Previously, actors and directors like Kamal Haasan, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Siddharth have also heaped praises on the Malayalam survival drama. 

Manjummel Boys director says he is open to making ‘remake’ of the movie 

Talking about any potential remakes of Manjummel Boys, Chidambaram said that while the film is based on common themes of friendship and love it is difficult to make in another setting as the story is based on a real incident. The filmmaker told IMDb in an interview, “There will be a bunch of boys like these in every corner of the world. Plus, friendship and love are very universal things. But since Manjummel Boys is based on a real story, I don’t know how it will be placed in other settings, and if it is entirely fictional, I am not sure if it will gain as much acceptance. However, I am very open to (the idea of) remakes and reinterpretations.”

Manjummel Boys marks Chidambaram's second directorial venture after the acclaimed Jan E Man which featured Basil Joseph. The film is an intriguing survival drama based on a real-life incident that showcases the resilience of a group of men from Ernakulam, Kerala. The ensemble cast includes Sreenath Bhasi, Soubin Shahir, Ganapathi, Balu Varghese, and Jean-Paul Lal, among others, in prominent roles.

 

Published March 30th, 2024 at 19:57 IST

