In a nostalgic trip down memory lane, veteran actor Rajinikanth revisited the AVM Heritage Museum in Chennai, where the iconic rover bike from his 1983 action drama Paayum Puli is housed. The Suzuki RV 90, fondly referred to as VanVan, gained widespread popularity both in Europe and Tamil Nadu, thanks to its feature in the film. See here:-

One can even find more of Rajinikanth’s antique items kept in this museum

The superstar earlier posed with his leather jacket from another film -- Manithan, during his visit. This jacket, adorned with perfectly round grenades, became a symbol of pop culture during the 90s. Aruna Guhan, partner and creative director of AVM Productions, shared a video clip showcasing Rajinikanth's costume from Manithan and invited fans to explore the rich history of costumes from AVM's notable productions.

The AVM Heritage Museum, inaugurated in 2023 by Chief Minister MK Stalin, houses artifacts from 177 films produced by AVM Productions, including cameras, filming tools, sets, costumes, and props. AVM Productions, renowned for iconic films such as Sabapathy, Parasakthi, and Nallavanuku Nallavan, ceased film production in 2014 after their final project, Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum.

It was a trip down memory lane for Superstar Rajinikanth at the #AVMHeritageMuseum!



It was a fan-tastic moment to see him tour the museum.



Thank you Superstar @rajinikanth for visiting us ♥️@avmproductions @arunaguhan_ @RIAZtheboss @V4umedia_ @ParasRiazAhmed1 pic.twitter.com/6SzOPcID9P — AVM Heritage Museum (@avmmuseum) June 8, 2023

What is Rajinikanth up to?

Rajinikanth is currently occupied with the filming of his upcoming project Vettaiyan directed by TJ Gnanvel. The actor was in Hyderabad earlier this week, and since the time the shooting began, Rajinikanth is constantly travelling across India for the same. His upcoming movie will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh among others.

Following this, he is set to collaborate with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a film tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. After the actor’s recent meeting with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, reports are surfacing that he will make a cameo in Sajid’s upcoming production. The project in reference is being reported as Sourav Ganguly’s biopic being helmed by Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya.