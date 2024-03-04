Advertisement

Rajinikanth, along with wife Latha Rajinikanth and daughter Aishwarya Rajinkanth, attended the grand pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Thalaivar attended the day 3 of the festivities that started with Tusker Trails and ended with a Hashtakshar ceremony. As the dress code of the ceremony was Indian heritage attire, Rajinikanth and his family were seen dressed in South Asian attire at the grand event.

Rajinikanth and his family rejoice during Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Photos of Rajinikanth, along with his wife Latha and daughter Aishwarya, has been going viral on social media. Rajinikanth donned a traditional veshti with white crisp kurta for the day 3 of the festivities while his wife and daughter twinned in red. Rajinikanth's wife opted for a red saree with statement jewellery while Aishwarya stunned in a floor-length embellished ethnic ensemble for the evening. Rajinikanth and his family posed for the cameras together in all smiles at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash.

Rajinikanth with his family at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash | Image: ANI

Meanwhile, a video of Rajinikanth and his family greeting Rani Mukerji has also gone viral on social media. Rajinikanth and Rani can be seen engaging in a fun conversation during Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash.

All about Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began on Friday in Jamnagar. Guests from all around the world are in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant.

Day 1 of the festivities witnessed a special drone show followed by a splendid performance by Pop sensation Rihanna, and much more. Day 2 was filled with electrifying performances of celebrities and other cute moments from the event. Several celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and others were in attendance at the event.