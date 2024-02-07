Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 12:30 IST

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani To Tie The Knot In February - Check Exclusive Details Of Their Wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made a last-minute decision to align with PM Narendra Modi's call for families to host their wedding festivities in India.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani
A file photo of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. | Image:Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram
Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have chosen to tie the knot in an intimate two-day celebration, set to conclude on February 21 in Goa. The couple, who originally planned a destination wedding overseas, made a last-minute decision to align with Prime Minister Narender Modi's call for families to host their wedding festivities within India.

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani made last minute changes to their wedding 

A source close to the soon-to-be-married couple revealed, "Rakul and Jacky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order.
However, following the call from the Indian PM in December, urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India. Their decision, made in mid-December, necessitated a complete reset, involving the destination and accommodations. Despite the considerable changes, the couple embraced the overhaul, driven by their love for the country and desire to contribute to its growing economy."
 

 

The couple made their relationship official on Instagram back in October 2021. As per media reports, both Rakul and Jackky plan to relax a bit before going all out in terms of festivities. An official announcement from the couple with regards to their wedding plans is awaited.

Rakul Preet Singh opens up about her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani

When asked about her idea of love despite being a public figure, Rakul said that it hasn't changed ever since she was a teenager. “My idea of love doesn’t change whether it’s in the public eye or not," the actress added. Opening up about the constant scrutiny around her relationship, the actress replied that she doesn't make a "big deal" of it.

Rakul added that both (she and Jackky) like to stay away from PDAs on social media unless it's a birthday or an occasion where they have to wish each other or support each other. 

Published January 31st, 2024 at 12:12 IST

