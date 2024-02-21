Rakul Preet Singh Flaunts Huge Diamond Ring In Wedding Photos With Jackky Bhagnani

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot by the beachside on February 21. The couple had two wedding ceremonies - a sikh followed by a sindhi one. In the evening, they posted photos from their sundowner wedding, eliciting loving reactions from the netizens. In one of the pictures, Rakul could be seen flaunting her diamond ring, bespoke chooda and kaliras. Interestingly, Mrinalini Chandra has designed the kaliras and chooda for the new bride. Chandra has also designed the choodas for celebrity brides like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra Natasha Dalal, Kiara Advani among others.

Celebs congratulate Rakul-Jackky

After dating each other for a long time, Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony called the Anand Karaj in the afternoon. Later, it was followed by the pheras in the evening to commemorate Jackky's Sindhi heritage. As soon as the photos were uploaded, fans and industry members flooded the comment section with their wishes. Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "congrats !!!!!!" Varun Dhawan commented, "Congratualtionssss." Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a comment, which read, "Congratulations." Dia Mirza wrote, “Congratulations. All our love and blessings.”

Rakul-Jackky's wedding looks decoded

Talking about the new bride and groom's outfits, Kiara looked gorgeous in a pink-hued embellished lehenga with floral work. She tied up her hair into a bun and accessorised her look with heavy diamond jewellery.

Rakul and Jackky's wedding photos | Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

Jackky, on the other hand, looked handsome in a cream-coloured embroidered sherwani. In the first picture, the newly married couple could be seen looking into each other's eyes and smiling. In another candid pic, Rakul and Jackky could be seen sharing a laugh and having fun at the mandap.

The wedding was attended by the couple's family members and close friends in Goa. From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol, the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.

(With ANI inputs)