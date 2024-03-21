×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 17:15 IST

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Share Unseen Wedding Moments On 1 Month Anniversary

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have completed a month of marital bliss. The couple tied the knot on February 21 in an intimate ceremony in Goa.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh | Image:Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 21 in an intimate ceremony in Goa. The couple is now celebrating their first month anniversary. Sharing a series of photos and videos on Instagram, the newlyweds penned a long caption on having completed a month of marital bliss.

Rakul Preet Singh shares unseen photo from post-wedding festivities 

On March 21 Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram account to share a photo from her post-wedding festivities. The actress shared a photo with Jackky Bhagnani from seemingly the reception ceremony. In the photo, the new bride could be seen sporting sindoor and chuda. 

Rakul donned a short-length beige-coloured dress while her husband Jackky donned an all-black Indian ensemble. The couple could be seen grooving to music at the party. Sharing the unseen photo, Rakul wrote in the caption, “And it’s already a month ❤️ time has flown by and so will life !! Love ya to the moon and back ❤️ here is to dancing away our entire life #onemonthanniversary @jackkybhagnani”. 

Jackky Bhagnani shares glimpses of completing one month with Rakul Preet Singh 

Jackky Bhagnani too took to his Instagram account to share a short video from the wedding ceremony as well as the month spent with Rakul as husband and wife. The actor-turned-producer shared the of the time he spent together with Rakul. 

He shared snaps from red carpet ceremonies to their candid moments at home. Jackky shared the video with the caption, “From the moment you walked down the aisle, to when we proudly held hands as Mr. and Mrs, to the day we wore matching hoodies. Each of these moments holds a special place in my heart, just like waking every day and seeing you first thing before my day begin, a month with you has flown by like a second. From your smallest gestures to the way you find me in a crowded room, everything about us is extraordinary. I love you. Happy one-month anniversary, my ❤️ @rakulpreet.” 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 17:15 IST

