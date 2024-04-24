Advertisement

Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made a visit to the newly constructed Parliament building. The couple shared a series of photos from their visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country's new parliament building in Delhi last year in May.

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani don ethnic outfits for a visit to the new Parliament building

On April 23, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made a joint post following their visit to the National Capital. The couple, who tied the knot in February this year, shared the photos with the caption, “An unforgettable moment at the new Parliament of India in Delhi, witnessing the spirit of democracy in action. Satyameva Jayate! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳”. Both of them could be seen dressed in ethnic attire.

Rakul looked chic in an off-white salwar suit set teamed with a mint green dupatta. Her husband, Jackky, on the other hand, donned a maroon kurta with white embroidery teamed with black bottoms. The couple struck a pose in front of the newly built Parliament with the words “Satyamav Jayate” adorning the background. They were also snapped in front of both houses of the Parliament - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as well as in front of the Indian tri colour.

About the new Parliament Building inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister inaugurated the new parliament in May last year. The daily workings of the government are now shifted to the new location. The new Indian Parliament building is triangular in shape to optimise space utilisation. The building is situated on a triangular plot of land and has three main spaces: the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and a Central Lounge. The red and white sandstone used in the making of the building has been procured from Rajasthan's Sarmathura whereas Kesaria green stone, installed inside the Lok Sabha chamber, has been brought from Udaipur.

Before Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Esha Gupta, Bhumi Pednekar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Divya Dutta also visited the landmark building.

(With inputs from agencies)