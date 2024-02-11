Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh is all set to tie the knot with long-time boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani later this month. The couple will get married in a two-day festivities taking place in Goa. Ahead of the big day, the actress opened up on her relationship with her fiancee Jackky.

What makes Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani’s relationship work?

In a conversation with Cosmopolitan India, Rakul shared details about her relationship with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. Talking about her relationship mantra, the actress said that there is never just one mantra to having a lasting relationship. However, she believes that to complete someone else, you must first complete yourself.

She said, “That’s something that both Jackky and I have spoken about. Even before we started dating, we spoke about it. The understanding that you know of your shortcomings and work on your relationship with absolutely no insecurities and it boils down to being complete in yourself as a person to be able to be more giving in a relationship.”

Details about Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani’s Goa wedding

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the couple opted to tie the knot in Goa as it holds a special place in their heart because it all started there. Rakul and Jackky's romance blossomed after their first few encounters which led them to turn their friendship into a romantic relationship.

The couple's wedding will be a 3-4 day affair concluding with an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends. There will be no extended celebrations or a reception in Mumbai or anywhere else after.