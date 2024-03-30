Advertisement

Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of Game Changer. The movie also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role and will hit the big screen in September 2024. After wrapping up a pivotal part of the film in Vishakhapatnam, the actor and his family jetted off for a vacation. Photos of the actor from his private jet are now going viral on social media.

Ram Charan poses with pet Rhyme at a private jet

On March 30, several photos and videos of Ram Charan along with his family surfaced online. The actor, his wife Upasana Konidela and their infant daughter Klin Kaara were snapped at the airport today. While the destination of their travel is unknown, the actors’ photos from the airport are doing rounds on social media.

In a photo circulating by Ram Charan’s fan accounts, the actor can be seen seated in an aeroplane on a private jet. The actor donned a casual outfit comprising of a blue shirt teamed with a matching t-shirt and black bottoms. What caught the attention of netizens was his pet Rhyme. Both the actor and his pet posed candidly while looking outside the window.

Ram Charan celebrates birthday at Tirupati temple

Earlier this week Ram Charan celebrated his 39th birthday. On the special occasion, the actor, along with his family visited the Tirupati Balaji temple in Telangana. On the wee hours of March 27, Ram Charan, along with his wife Upasana and daughter sought blessings of the almighty.

Ramcharan at Tirumala Tirupati to celebrate his Birthday with his wife & daughter ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/W00emQhjo2 — Viक़as (@VlKAS_PR0NAM0) March 27, 2024

The RRR actor’s birthday was celebrated in a frenzy by his fans as well. On the occasion of Ram Charan's 39th birthday, his fans took to the streets to celebrate the special day. In a video, his fans can be seen dancing on the road with the actor's poster in hand. A group of people who follow the actor also celebrated by bursting crackers next to life-sized posters of the Game Changer actor.