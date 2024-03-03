Advertisement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot in July later this year. Ahead of the big day, the couple is hosting a three-day pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. The who’s who from all walks of life are in attendance at the lavish celebration. Inside videos of several Bollywood celebrities from day 2 of the festivities are now doing rounds on social media.

Stars galore at Anant Ambani Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were dressed to the nines for the pre-wedding festivities. The couple stuck to the theme and donned Indian ethnic attire for the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities.

Ranveer Singh donned a custom-made Gaurav Gupta outfit. He looked dapper in an all-black outfit teamed with a long jacket. Deepika Padukone opted for a custom Sabyasachi outfit. She was dressed in a golden blouse and a tule skirt. She paired it with a tissue dupatta. She accessories the look with heavy jewellery and styled her hair in a sleek bun.

Sidkiara, Vickat, Ralia, Varun-Natasha ready for mela rogue

Sidharth Malhotra and Kaira Advani were also in attendance at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash. The couple also dressed in Indian attire for the night. Sidharth wore a red coloured sherwani while Kiara looked chic in a purple lehenga.

In the inside video, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal could be seen making a smashing entry. The Dhoom 3 actress dressed in a pristine white lehenga while Vicky donned a black Indo-western outfit. Parents-to-be Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal also attended the festivities. Natasha flaunted her baby bump as she entered the venue. Star couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela also partook in the celebrations. In an inside video, the couple could be greeting MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni.