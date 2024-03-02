Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 09:53 IST

Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's Cute Video From Their Private Jet Goes Viral: Watch

RRR actor Ram Charan and his wife's cute video from their private jet is going viral for all the right reasons.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ram Charan and Upasana
Ram Charan and Upasana | Image:Instagram/Upasana
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are attending the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. The pre-wedding festivities began on March 1, with pop star Rihanna performing her energetic and captivating set for the VVIP guests from around the world. However, Ram Charan’s cute video with wife Upasana is getting viral for reasons not related to the pre-wedding bash.

Ram Charan’s cute gesture

Ram Charan flew down to Jamnagar, the hub of the grand Ambani pre-wedding festivities in his private jet. He was accompanied by his wife Upasana Kamineni. A video from their time in the private jet is going viral, where the actor can be seen gently massaging the feet of his wife. Upasana was seated in the chair opposite Ram Charan, lounging back as she enjoyed the massage by her husband. Ram Charan was looking out of the window of his private jet.

Advertisement

South stars who own private jet

According to reports, Telugu film stars Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu own their own private jets. Some pictures of these A-listers have been shared online and have gone viral on social media, including this video of Ram Charan. They give a glimpse inside their private rides that helps them travel the world without restrictions and in highly private and luxurious manners. While the cost of these planes is not known, they must surely cost a bomb.

Celebrities at the Ambani pre-wedding bash

Several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others have reached Jamnagar to attend the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana took their private jet to reach Jamnagar. Celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Jawan director Atlee and his family, and others have also arrived in Jamnagar for the year's biggest pre-wedding bash.

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 09:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

10 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

16 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

16 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

16 hours ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

16 hours ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

16 hours ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

16 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

16 hours ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

16 hours ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

16 hours ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

16 hours ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

19 hours ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

a day ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

a day ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Arjan Bhullar's poor strategy forces ref to issue red card at One 166

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: PM Modi to Unveil Projects Worth Rs 15,000 Crore in Bengal Today

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Bengaluru Cafe Blast LIVE Updates: CM Siddaramaiah to Visit Blast Site

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. Pitbull Attacking an 11-Year-Old Girl in Ghaziabad Goes Viral

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty at record high

    Business News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo