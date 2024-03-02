Advertisement

Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are attending the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. The pre-wedding festivities began on March 1, with pop star Rihanna performing her energetic and captivating set for the VVIP guests from around the world. However, Ram Charan’s cute video with wife Upasana is getting viral for reasons not related to the pre-wedding bash.

Ram Charan’s cute gesture

Ram Charan flew down to Jamnagar, the hub of the grand Ambani pre-wedding festivities in his private jet. He was accompanied by his wife Upasana Kamineni. A video from their time in the private jet is going viral, where the actor can be seen gently massaging the feet of his wife. Upasana was seated in the chair opposite Ram Charan, lounging back as she enjoyed the massage by her husband. Ram Charan was looking out of the window of his private jet.

South stars who own private jet

According to reports, Telugu film stars Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu own their own private jets. Some pictures of these A-listers have been shared online and have gone viral on social media, including this video of Ram Charan. They give a glimpse inside their private rides that helps them travel the world without restrictions and in highly private and luxurious manners. While the cost of these planes is not known, they must surely cost a bomb.

Celebrities at the Ambani pre-wedding bash

Several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others have reached Jamnagar to attend the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana took their private jet to reach Jamnagar. Celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Jawan director Atlee and his family, and others have also arrived in Jamnagar for the year's biggest pre-wedding bash.