Updated March 27th, 2024 at 17:30 IST

Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Konidela Accidentally Reveals Daughter Klin Kaara’s Face | Watch

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana along with their 9-month-old daughter Klin Kaara visited the Tirumala Temple in the wee hours of Wednesday on actor's birthday.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ram Charan, Upasana, Klin Kaara
Ram Charan, Upasana, Klin Kaara | Image:Instagram
Ram Charan is celebrating his 39th birthday today, March 27. To make the occasion special, the actor along with his wife and daughter sought blessings at the Tirupati Balaji Temple. In a video from their visit, Upasana Konidela accidentally revealed the face of her toddler Klin Kaara. The video is now doing rounds on social media. 

Upasana Konidela accidentally reveals Klin Kaara's Face

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela embraced parenthood for the first time in June 2023. The couple welcomed their daughter Klin Kaara and since then have been wary of revealing her face in public or on social media. However, in a video from their Tirupati visit today, Upasana could be seen holding Klin Kaara close while they waited in line for the darshan. 

 

 

Ram Charan, along with his wife Upasana and daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, arrived in Tirumala on Tuesday night to celebrate his birthday. On March 27, the actor, along with his family, visited the Tirupati temple during the wee hours to offer their prayers. It has been reported that Ram Charan participated in the pre-dawn ritual suprabhatham on his birthday in the temple. In one of the videos from the darshan, Upasana Konidela turns towards the camera and accidentally reveals Klin Kaara's face which was earlier hidden by her dupatta.  

Fans celebrate Ram Charan's birthday

On the occasion of Ram Charan's 39th birthday, his fans took to the streets to celebrate the special day. In a video, his fans can be seen dancing on the road with the actor's poster in hand. A group of people who follow the actor also celebrated by bursting crackers next to life-sized posters of the Game Changer actor. 

 

 

Meanwhile, some of his other fans distributed free food to the needy to seek good wishes on the actor's behalf. Fans from across the globe are celebrating Ram Charan's birthday and their videos are going viral on the internet.

 

 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 17:30 IST

