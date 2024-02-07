English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony: Rakesh Bedi, Vindu Dara Singh All Set To Stage Ramleela

Rakesh Bedi and Vindu Dara Singh will be performing Ramleela in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which will take place on January 22.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ramleela in Ayodhya
Ramleela in Ayodhya | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Actors Rakesh Bedi and Vindu Dara Singh will be performing Ramleela in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony. In an interview with ANI, Vindu Dara Singh shared that he will be playing Lord Shiva in the Ramleela play. For the unversed, the rituals for the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony began on January 16. However, the consecration ceremony will take place in Ayodhya on January 22.

Vindu Dara Singh as Lord Shiva | Image: ANI

 

Rakesh Bedi, Vindu Dara Singh express their exictement ahead of Ramleela

Rakesh Bedi and Vindu Dara Singh expressed that they are proud to perform Ramleela in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. Speaking to ANI, Vindu Dara Singh said, "I have been invited to perform Ram Leela in Ayodhya from 16th to 22nd January. I am playing the role of Lord Shiva. Ayodhya will become the world's top pilgrimage site. It is said that Satyayuga is coming even within Kaliyuga, this is happening. This is our Ram ji: Modi ji, Yogi ji they are doing so much work they are serving the country."

Advertisement

Rakesh Bedi said, " A lot of changes will automatically start coming after the construction of the airport. Wherever the airport is built, development automatically starts very fast." Ramleela has started from today onwards in Ayodhya.

Advertisement

Over 18 forms of Ramleelas to take place in India?

Previously, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to organise performances of over 18 types of Ramleelas from across the country and abroad in Ayodhya to highlight Lord Ram's global significance. On January 2, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presided over a meeting where the decisions were made.

Advertisement

While Ramleela is staged in the traditional local styles in various states of India, several forms of Ramleela are also performed overseas. To add to the glory of Lord Ram's consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, various Ramleela forms will be staged in various cultural centers from Makar Sankranti (January 15) to January 22.

Vindu Dara Singh as Lord Shiva | Image: ANI

 

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place on January 22. Ramleela troupes from Nepal, Cambodia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Indonesia have been invited to the Ramotsav celebrations.

In addition, Ramleela troupes from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Sikkim, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Chandigarh will perform events based on Lord Ram's life.

Advertisement

Tulsi Manch performances at Tulsi Bhawan Memorial will feature Ramleelas from various parts of India and around the world. Furthermore, various cultural, spiritual, and folk art-based programs, such as Ramleela, will be held at Purushottam Manch in Ramkatha Park, Saryu Manch in Bhajan-Sandhya, Kagbhusundi Manch in Tulsi Udyan, and Tulsi Manch in Tulsi Smarak Bhavan.

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  2. Army Jawan Beaten, Stripped, Turban Tossed at Chandigarh Police Station?

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories9 minutes ago

  4. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  5. PSG vs Brest Live Streaming details

    Sports 12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement