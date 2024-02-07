Advertisement

Actors Rakesh Bedi and Vindu Dara Singh will be performing Ramleela in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony. In an interview with ANI, Vindu Dara Singh shared that he will be playing Lord Shiva in the Ramleela play. For the unversed, the rituals for the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony began on January 16. However, the consecration ceremony will take place in Ayodhya on January 22.

Vindu Dara Singh as Lord Shiva | Image: ANI

Rakesh Bedi, Vindu Dara Singh express their exictement ahead of Ramleela

Rakesh Bedi and Vindu Dara Singh expressed that they are proud to perform Ramleela in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. Speaking to ANI, Vindu Dara Singh said, "I have been invited to perform Ram Leela in Ayodhya from 16th to 22nd January. I am playing the role of Lord Shiva. Ayodhya will become the world's top pilgrimage site. It is said that Satyayuga is coming even within Kaliyuga, this is happening. This is our Ram ji: Modi ji, Yogi ji they are doing so much work they are serving the country."

#WATCH | Actors Rakesh Bedi and Vindu Dara Singh in Ayodhya to perform 'Ramleela' ahead of Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'



Rakesh Bedi said, " A lot of changes will automatically start coming after the construction of the airport. Wherever the airport is built, development automatically starts very fast." Ramleela has started from today onwards in Ayodhya.

Over 18 forms of Ramleelas to take place in India?

Previously, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to organise performances of over 18 types of Ramleelas from across the country and abroad in Ayodhya to highlight Lord Ram's global significance. On January 2, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presided over a meeting where the decisions were made.

While Ramleela is staged in the traditional local styles in various states of India, several forms of Ramleela are also performed overseas. To add to the glory of Lord Ram's consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, various Ramleela forms will be staged in various cultural centers from Makar Sankranti (January 15) to January 22.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place on January 22. Ramleela troupes from Nepal, Cambodia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Indonesia have been invited to the Ramotsav celebrations.

In addition, Ramleela troupes from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Sikkim, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Chandigarh will perform events based on Lord Ram's life.

Tulsi Manch performances at Tulsi Bhawan Memorial will feature Ramleelas from various parts of India and around the world. Furthermore, various cultural, spiritual, and folk art-based programs, such as Ramleela, will be held at Purushottam Manch in Ramkatha Park, Saryu Manch in Bhajan-Sandhya, Kagbhusundi Manch in Tulsi Udyan, and Tulsi Manch in Tulsi Smarak Bhavan.

(With inputs from ANI)