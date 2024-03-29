Advertisement

Veteran actor Ramya, also known as Divya Spandana in the Tamil film industry, has decided to step away from the Kannada film Uttarakaanda, starring actor Dhananjaya. The highly anticipated two-part film was set to mark her return to the silver screen after a hiatus.

Why did Ramya walk out of Uttarakaanda?

Ramya, who had temporarily left the film industry to pursue a career in politics, took to social media to announce her decision. Citing scheduling conflicts, she expressed her regret at not being able to participate in the project. In a statement shared online alongside an image of a bouquet, she conveyed her best wishes to the film's team.

She wrote, “I will not be working on Uttarakaanda due to unavailability of dates. I have put my film and political commitments on hold. Wishing the team very best”. In an extended byte to the media, Ramya said, “I opted out because of unavailability of dates. My priorities have changed, and I have other commitments to fulfil.”

This marks the second film from which Ramya has withdrawn as an actor, following her earlier decision to step back from her debut production Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, where she was initially set to star opposite Raj B Shetty.

What more do we know about Uttarakaanda?

Following Ramya's departure, the production house behind Uttarakaanda confirmed that they are actively searching for a replacement to fill her role. Earlier reports indicated that the film's production was progressing steadily, with filming scheduled to commence in April. Ramya's involvement in the project would have made her comeback after a decade-long absence from films.

Uttarakaanda announced in November 2022 also stars actor Shivarajkumar and is being helmed by director Rohit Padaki and produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj under the banner KRG Studios. With its storyline hinting at a gangster drama set in North Karnataka, Uttarakaanda features music by Charan Raj and cinematography by Advaitha Gurumurthy.