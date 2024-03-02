English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 11:40 IST

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Enjoy Playtime With Daughter Raha, Photo Goes Viral

An unseen picture of Alia and Ranbir is going viral, where they can be seen at a park with daughter Raha.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Raha with Alia, Ranbir
Raha with Alia, Ranbir | Image:ranbirsfavchild on X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were blessed with a daughter Raha on November 6, 2023. More than a year after their bundle of joy was born, the Bollywood star couple showed their baby girl's face to the world. Safe to say, Raha has quickly become the internet’s favourite kid, with her innocent face and cute antics in front of paps. Now, an unseen picture of Raha with Ranbir, Alia and Ayan Mukherjee is going viral.

Family time for Raha and Ralia

Ranbir-Alia with Raha | Image: ANI

The now viral picture shows little Raha walking with her tiny legs, while the doting parents, along with Director and close friend Ayan Mukherjee look at her lovingly. Raha is wearing a matching shirt and shorts coord set, while Alia can be seen in a blue dress with a relaxed fit. The tiered dress has red straps. Ranbir is dressed down for family time, and is seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts and black cap. Ayan looks on in an all-white casual outfit.

Ranbir as a doting father

Ranbir Alia with Raha | Image: ANI

Ranbir was recently spotted taking Raha to Jeh’s, Kareena’s son’s birthday party. In a video posted by TATA AIG GIC, Ranbir can be sharing how he adores the fact that Raha has a habit of locking eyes with him, which the actor takes as a sign of his daughter being able to recognise him right away. He said, "Favourite memory would be locking eyes with her and having that instant recognition of who I am, smiling, looking at me and giving me a hug and kiss. I don’t think there is any other better moment than this.

Advertisement

Ralia At Ambani wedding

Ranbir and Alia are currently attending the Anant Ambani - Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. International popstar Rihanna performed on the first day of the wedding. Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kareenas Kapoor, Sidharth-Kiara are also guests at the grandest pre-wedding bash of India.

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 11:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

12 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

18 hours ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

18 hours ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

18 hours ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

18 hours ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

21 hours ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

a day ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

a day ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Latest Development in Bengaluru Cafe Blast Case

    Videos5 minutes ago

  2. Google to face class action lawsuit

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. Video: Massive Fire Rips Through an Automobile Salvage Yard in Texas

    World13 minutes ago

  4. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Enjoy Playtime With Daughter Raha

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  5. Spanish Woman Alleges Gang Rape in Jharkhand's Dumka, 3 Detained

    India News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo