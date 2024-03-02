Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were blessed with a daughter Raha on November 6, 2023. More than a year after their bundle of joy was born, the Bollywood star couple showed their baby girl's face to the world. Safe to say, Raha has quickly become the internet’s favourite kid, with her innocent face and cute antics in front of paps. Now, an unseen picture of Raha with Ranbir, Alia and Ayan Mukherjee is going viral.

Family time for Raha and Ralia

Ranbir-Alia with Raha | Image: ANI

The now viral picture shows little Raha walking with her tiny legs, while the doting parents, along with Director and close friend Ayan Mukherjee look at her lovingly. Raha is wearing a matching shirt and shorts coord set, while Alia can be seen in a blue dress with a relaxed fit. The tiered dress has red straps. Ranbir is dressed down for family time, and is seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts and black cap. Ayan looks on in an all-white casual outfit.

OMGGG RANBIR ALIA AND AYAN REUNION 😭😭



AND RANLIA ADMIRING RAHA BOO IS JUST SO ADORABLE 🥰 pic.twitter.com/rGvh5vbWSl — pratishtha. 🪓 (@ranbirsfavchild) March 1, 2024

Ranbir as a doting father

Ranbir Alia with Raha | Image: ANI

Ranbir was recently spotted taking Raha to Jeh’s, Kareena’s son’s birthday party. In a video posted by TATA AIG GIC, Ranbir can be sharing how he adores the fact that Raha has a habit of locking eyes with him, which the actor takes as a sign of his daughter being able to recognise him right away. He said, "Favourite memory would be locking eyes with her and having that instant recognition of who I am, smiling, looking at me and giving me a hug and kiss. I don’t think there is any other better moment than this.

Ralia At Ambani wedding

Ranbir and Alia are currently attending the Anant Ambani - Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. International popstar Rihanna performed on the first day of the wedding. Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kareenas Kapoor, Sidharth-Kiara are also guests at the grandest pre-wedding bash of India.