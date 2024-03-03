English
Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 15:57 IST

Ranbir-Alia Groove To Kesariya With Shloka- Akash At Anant Ambani-Radhika Pre-wedding Festivities

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were among the many celebrities who performed at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt | Image:Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were among the many celebrities who performed at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The couple performed their song Kesariya from the 2022 film Brahmastra. A video of the same is now doing rounds on social media. 

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt mesmerise with their performance 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took to the stage on the second day of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The actors were among the many celebrities who performed on the sangeet night which followed the theme of Mela Rogue. The guests at the event dressed up in Indian ethnic attire for the gala. 

In a video doing rounds on social media, the couple, who co-starred in Brahmastra took the stage to perform on a song from the film. The couple was joined by the elder brother of the groom Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta. The couple's performance was met with loud cheers and applause from the audience. 

Deepveer light the stage at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant 

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also performed at the pre-wedding bash. The couple danced to the song Gallan Goodiyaan from the film Dil Dhadakne Do which starred the actor. A video of their performance is now doing rounds on social media. To note, despite her pregnancy, Deepika can be seen shaking a leg with full enthusiasm, matching her husband Ranveer Singh's energy level. The video has gone viral on social media and Deepika has been garnering praise from netizens. 

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also played dandiya at Anant and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. The couple looked adorable as they shared a candid moment at the event. On Day 2, the event Mela Rouge was held, and guests were asked to dress in South Asian attire for the cultural extravaganza, which promised a variety of desi activities. The dress code for the event is "dazzling desi romance." For the evening, Ranveer and Deepika delivered some royal couple goals. The actress looked absolutely stunning in a golden embellished lehenga with a simple matching high-neck blouse and organza dupatta. Ranveer looked dapper in his black bandhgala sherwani. 


 

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 15:57 IST

