Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 21:22 IST

Anant-Radhika’s Pre-wedding: Ranbir Carries Raha, Shahid-Mira Pose Together At Tusker Trail Event

The last day of the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant commenced with a brunch by the jungle side. Inside photos from the same are going viral.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor | Image:Instagram
The final day of the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant commenced with a casual chic walk event. The theme of the day was “Tusker Trail” and the guests were expected to dress in casual attires. The event was marked with a brunch inside Vantara. Inside photos from the event are now doing rounds on social media.

Ranbir Kapoor carries Raha, Alia follows 

An inside video from the brunch shows Ranbir Kapoor arriving at the brunch. The actor was dressed in a white shirt teamed with a grey half jacket and cream pants. However, what caught the attention of social media users was him carrying Raha in his arms. 

The one-year-old was dressed in a white floral dress. Alia Bhatt followed the father-daughter duo in an all-white ensemble. The actress teamed the look with a hat perfect for the jungle-side brunch. In the video the couple could be seen greeting Abhishek Bachchan who joined the festivities from today. 

Mira Rajput-Shahid Kapoor look brunch ready 

Shahid Kapoor also took to his social media account to share a photo from the morning brunch. The couple was dressed in casual outfits, keeping up with the theme of the event. The Kabir Singh actor donned an all white outfit which he paired with a green jacket. Mira on the other hand donned a green coloured dress. Sharing the photo the actor wrote, “MERE SONEYA 💕” 

Theme for day 3 of Anant-Radhika’ Pre-Wedding Bash 

For the first half, guests will embark on the adventurous Tusker Trails, an outdoor escapade amidst Jamnagar’s scenic views. This will be followed by a grand finale event where everyone will don ‘heritage Indian attire’. The event has been named ‘Hastakshar’. With this, an unforgettable celebration will be concluded with cultural elegance. 

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 21:22 IST

