Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 09:33 IST

Ranbir, Katrina, Vicky: Inside Photos Of Celebs From Anant-Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Bash

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are currently in full swing in Jamnagar. Inside photos from the same have surfaced on social media.

Ranbir, Katrina: Inside Photos From Anant-Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Bash
Ranbir, Katrina: Inside Photos From Anant-Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Bash | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are in full swing in Jamnagar. The second day was a mix of "jungle fever" and "desi romance style." The second day of the festivities began with a tour of the Reliance Foundation's animal rescue and rehabilitation center Vantara, during which celebrity guests were asked to wear 'comfy shoes'. Late in the evening, the couple hosted a Mela Rogue party, with celebrity guests dressed in a desi romance style. Now, several inside photos and videos of the bash have gone viral.

Inside photos from Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash 

The photos showed both Bollywood and international celebrities dressed in their best attires. While the Pataudis posed in style, parents-to-be Deepika and Ranveer were seen flaunting their Indian attires. Rani Mukherjee, on the other hand, wore a stunning red saree. 

Janhvi Kapoor was seen posing with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and brother Arjun Kapoor. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was also seen posing with his wife. 

File photo of Sonali Bendre from Anant-Radhika pre-wedding bash 
Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Inside videos from the bash 

A viral video featured a candid moment between Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan. Contagious laughter filled the air during their verbal exchange, implying a shared joke.

Another video making the rounds showed Ranveer Singh's infectious energy on full display after he spotted Tiger Shroff. Ranveer effortlessly performed the hook step from Tiger's upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's song Mast Malang Jhoom. Tiger then approached Ranveer for a greeting, and the two shared a candid moment. Soon, Ranveer lifted Tiger off the ground and enjoyed the celebrations.

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 09:33 IST

