Updated February 24th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

Ranbir Kapoor's Secret Instagram Handle FINALLY Discovered? Reddit Users Spin Theories

While it is known that Ranbir Kapoor has a secret Instagram handle, Reddit users seem to have dug out his X account as well. Read here to know more.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranbir Kapoor
A file photo of Ranbir Kapoor. | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Ranbir Kapoor is on Instagram is a well-known fact and it is also known that he does not have a public profile. While the Animal actor's fans keep sharing updates related to his life and professional work time-to-time, Ranbir himself has never spilled the beans about his Instagram handle. Now, it seems like his secret Instagram profile has been discovered by fans.

Is this Ranbir's Instagram profile?

Ranbir Kapoor has avoided being on social media through the years. However, he does maintain a secret Instagram account and it is by actor's own admittance. Recently, Reddit users claimed to have found out about his secret Instagram account as well as his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Screenshot from Instagram

Reddit users have found proof of Ranbir's secret Instagram handle. According to claims, it goes by the name 'Reymar_1528.' The account is also followed by the Brahmastra actor's best friend and longtime collaborator Ayan Mukerji.

It could very well be Ranbir's Insta profile, given he is a fan of Barcelona football club, which Neymar was a part of few years back. 'Reymar' then becomes an amalgamation of his own initial 'R' and probably one of his favourite footballers Neymar. However, there is no certainty about this rumour.

Ranbir's X account also discovered by fans

Talking about Ranbir's X account, his alleged funny banter with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan was also shared by the Reddit users. A social media user also shared screenshots of alleged banters between Ranbir and Mahira. They reportedly dated for sometime.

Screenshot from X

In one of the AskMahira sessions on X, he commented with 'My My My', while the actress replied, 'Haha yours yours yours'. Yet, in another photo, '@myreymar_1528' commented Mahira with 'My (ring emoji)'. Reportedly, 'Reymar_1528' follows Randhir Kapoor, Barfi director Anurag Basu, and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

On the work front, Ranbir has two big-budget films lined up-- Ramayana and Love & War, opposite Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Published February 24th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

