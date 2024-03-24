×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 16:54 IST

Ranbir Kapoor's Trainer Drops Photo Of Ramayana Actor Performing Headstand, Alia Bhatt Reacts

After Animal, all eyes are on Ranbir's upcoming projects-- Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War and the yet-to-be announced Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayana.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor | Image:Ranbir Kapoor Fans/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his next projects after the mammoth box office success of Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial minted over ₹900 crore at the worldwide box office and emerged as the biggest hit of the actor's career so far. With such a huge hit under his belt, all eyes are on his upcoming projects-- Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War and the yet-to-be announced Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayana.

File photo of Ranbir Kapoor | Image: Ranbir Kapoor Fans/X

Both projects have huge expectations riding on them, and in a video that has surfaced online, the actor could be seen prepping for his roles. However, it is uncertain at this point which film will go on the floors first.

Ranbir performs a handstand in viral photo

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor's trainer took to Instagram to share a picture of the actor from his rigorous training session in the gym. In the photo, he sported gym attire and performed a headstand.

In the caption accompanying the post, the trainer wrote, “#ranbirkapoor First Headstand (muscle emoji) #headstand #ramayan #newskill #trainingwithnam #prep.” The inclusion of these hashtags suggests that the training regimen is in preparation for the upcoming movie Ramayana, in which he will essay the role of Lord Ram. Interestingly, the photo was liked by Ranbir's wife Alia Bhatt. After the commercial success of their first project together - Brahmastra- Ranbir and Alia will share the screen space again in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. The movie also stars Vicky Kaushal.

Big question mark over Ramayana announcement

While Ranbir has seemingly began prep for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, the film remains formally unannounced. Sai Pallavi and Yash's name have been associated with the project. A few other stars are also linked to the magnum opus but the film has not been announced yet, casting a doubt over its progress. Several reports have stated that movie will go on the floors later this year, while contrasting reports have stated that it remains pushed to 2025 due to production issues.

Published March 24th, 2024 at 16:54 IST

