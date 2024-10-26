Published 17:49 IST, October 26th 2024
Ranbir Kapoor To Tom Holland: How Celebs Are Drawing The Line With Invasive Paparazzi Culture
Celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Tom Holland, Sydney Sweeney and more stepped up the lines with the Paparazzi as they faced invasive culture incidents.
- Entertainment News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranbir Kapoor To Tom Holland: How Celebs Are Drawing The Line With Invasive Paparazzi Culture | Image: X
Advertisement
17:49 IST, October 26th 2024