Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 19:02 IST

Rani Mukerji Reveals How She Sustained Her Marriage With Aditya Chopra: You Might Fall Out Of Love..

Rani Mukerji recently talked about what drew her to Aditya Chopra and how they managed to sustain their marriage through the years.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Next month marks Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's tenth wedding anniversary. Like their own relationship, the pair have avoided the spotlight with their 8-year-old daughter Adira. However, Rani recently talked about what drew her to Aditya and how they managed to sustain their marriage through the years. 

Rani Mukerji on her marriage with Aditya Chopra

In a conversation with Galatta India, Rani talked about the things that made her fall in love with Aditya and inspired her to marry him. The actress said, “I think he’s a really good human being, and to me, that was the clincher. I’ve grown up in a household with my parents, and I’ve valued the kind of people that they were. In my life, it’s very important to have good people around, because I need to respect people. That’s very important to me. What I saw in Adi was a very, very gracious human being, a good person, and a great leader for his team.”

 

Talking about the things that keep them bound to their marriage, Rani added that it’s because she respects Aditya as a person. The Mardaani star said, “He’s very fair, not in terms of his colour, but in terms of his morals and his judgment. You might fall out of love, or lose that initial attraction, but you’ll never lose that respect you have for a person. For me, that’s very important.” 

Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra’s relationship timeline

Aditya Chopra rose to fame as a filmmaker following the release of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. When Rani first saw Aditya at the Sampan Hotel in Mumbai, he was shocked to learn that the young starlet did not ask for to working with him. 

 

Aditya suggested Rani to Karan Johar for his film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai since she was impressed by this as well as her previous performances in movies. The couple got married in 2014 and welcomed their daughter Adira in 2015. 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 19:02 IST

