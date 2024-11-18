Published 19:50 IST, November 18th 2024
Ranveer Brar, Celebrity Chef And The Buckingham Murders Star, Suffers A Spine Fracture
According to a report, Chef Ranveer Brar suffered a severe spine injury after the C6 and C7 vertebrae of his spine got fractured but is now making a recovery.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
File photo of Ranveer BrarFile photo of Ranveer Brar | Image: X
19:50 IST, November 18th 2024