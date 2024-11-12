Published 18:38 IST, November 12th 2024
'Ranveer Se Shaktimaan Cheen Li...': Mukesh Khanna Trolled For Reprising Role In 'Retirement Age'
Shaktimaan's Mukesh Khanna is back in the headlines after announcing his return to the OG role. Fans seem not to like the idea, igniting backlash on the road.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Mukesh Khanna Trolled For Snatching Role From Ranveer | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
18:38 IST, November 12th 2024