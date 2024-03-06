Updated March 6th, 2024 at 21:58 IST
Ranveer, Arijit Singh, Janhvi Return To Jamnagar To Attend Anant-Radhika's Extended Pre-wedding Bash
Arijit Singh, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, and other celebrities return to Jamnagar on March 6 to attend Anant-Radhika's extended bash.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Celebs return for Anand-Radhika extended bash | Image:X
Arijit Singh, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, and other celebrities return to Jamnagar on March 6 to attend Anant-Radhika's extended bash. The videos and photos of the celebs are going viral on social media.
Anant and Radhika recently concluded a lavish three-day pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar which was attended by celebs from across the globe. However, it seems like the bash is not yet over.
Published March 6th, 2024 at 21:53 IST
