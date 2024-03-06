Advertisement

Arijit Singh, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, and other celebrities return to Jamnagar on March 6 to attend Anant-Radhika's extended bash. The videos and photos of the celebs are going viral on social media.

Anant and Radhika recently concluded a lavish three-day pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar which was attended by celebs from across the globe. However, it seems like the bash is not yet over.