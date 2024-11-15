Published 18:30 IST, November 15th 2024
Rape Accused Jani Master, Out On Bail, Holidays With Wife Ayesha And Kids: Our Fam Deserves...
Jani Master, who has been granted interim bail, has been asked not to contact the victim, appear in the media to discuss the case or leave the country.
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jani Master with wife Ayesha. | Image: Jani Master/Instagram
