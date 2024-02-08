English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 14:57 IST

Rashid Khan health update: Music maestro's condition critical, on ventilator support

Music maestro Rashid Khan's medical condition has turned critical, following which he has been put on ventilator support at a hospital in Kolkata.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rashid Khan
File photo of Rashid Khan. | Image:Rashid Khan/IMDb
Rashid Khan has been suffering from prostrate cancer and was admitted to a private hospital since last month in Kolkata. Recently, his medical condition turned critical after which he was put on ventilator support. The singer, 55, of the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, had undergone treatment at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. However, at a later stage, he preferred to continue with his treatment in Kolkata only.

Rashid Khan | Image: FanPage/X

 

What is Rashid Khan's current medical condition?

Sources close to him said that since Rashid Khan was admitted to the private hospital last month, he started responding to the treatment, and a team of doctors attending on him was happy to note the improvement in the medical condition. The sources said that despite ailment, there was hardly any change in Khan's routine, especially with regard to his daily practice of classical music in the hospital in Kolkata.

A file photo of Rashid Khan | Image: FanPage/X

 

What happened to Rashid Khan?

The health condition of Rashid Khan, 55, deteriorated following a cerebral attack on December 22. Khan, who belongs to the 'Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana', is the great-grandson of gharana founder Inayat Hussain Khan.

Sources aware of the development said that the acclaimed singer had been suffering from prostate cancer for quite some time and he has even undergone treatment at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. However, at a later stage, he preferred to continue with his treatment in Kolkata only, according to IANS.

A file photo of Rashid Khan | Image: FanPage/X

 

Sources from his close associates said to IANS that despite his ailment, there was hardly any change in Khan's routine especially with regard to his daily practice of classical music.

His routine started at 4 a.m. His musical career started when he was just 11 years old. He hailed from the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, which has its origin in Mehboob Khan and his son Inyat Hussain Khan. Though mainly acclaimed as a classical singer, Rashid Khan’s fusion and film number also received accolades.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published January 9th, 2024 at 14:57 IST

