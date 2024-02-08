Advertisement

Rashid Khan has been suffering from prostrate cancer and was admitted to a private hospital since last month in Kolkata. Recently, his medical condition turned critical after which he was put on ventilator support. The singer, 55, of the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, had undergone treatment at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. However, at a later stage, he preferred to continue with his treatment in Kolkata only.

Rashid Khan | Image: FanPage/X

What is Rashid Khan's current medical condition?

Sources close to him said that since Rashid Khan was admitted to the private hospital last month, he started responding to the treatment, and a team of doctors attending on him was happy to note the improvement in the medical condition. The sources said that despite ailment, there was hardly any change in Khan's routine, especially with regard to his daily practice of classical music in the hospital in Kolkata.

A file photo of Rashid Khan | Image: FanPage/X

What happened to Rashid Khan?

A file photo of Rashid Khan | Image: FanPage/X

His routine started at 4 a.m. His musical career started when he was just 11 years old. He hailed from the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, which has its origin in Mehboob Khan and his son Inyat Hussain Khan. Though mainly acclaimed as a classical singer, Rashid Khan’s fusion and film number also received accolades.

(With inputs from IANS)