Ratna Pathak Shah Admits To Being A 'Bully, Bad Sister' To Younger Sister Supriya

Ratna Pathak Shah and Supriya Pathak, renowned sisters in the entertainment industry, recently opened up about their relationship in an interview with The Male Feminist. Ratna candidly admitted to being a bully to Supriya during their childhood but expressed gratitude for her sister's forgiveness. Reflecting on their bond, Ratna recalled their past conflicts, acknowledging her past behaviour as an emotional bully. Despite her regret, Ratna has since apologiaed to Supriya, hoping for reconciliation.

Ratna opens up about her bond with Supriya

During the interview, Ratna opened up about her bond with Supriya Pathak and shared some of their childhood memories. She said, "When we were kids, Supriya and I fought… I was not a good sister. I have to accept that I was a very big bully, but I am glad, I got all my bullying done then. I was an emotional bully, which is even worse. Maara-maari karna (fighting) is easier, nicer, cleaner but this emotional bullying is killer. I hang my head in shame, that I did it. I have apologized to Supriya, she has forgiven me, I hope! We are fine."

Ratna Pathak with her sisters | Image: X

Ratna on being compared with Supiya Pathak

Ratna also revealed how she dealt with comparison with Surpiya in the film industry. She said that she never considered herself as someone who is good looking. She said, "Further talking about how she dealt with comparison with Supriya in the industry, she added, “I didn't think I was good-looking. I was very worried about my teeth. Very thin lips. Mere aankhein bade nahi hain. Supriya ki ankhein kitni bade hein ( I do not have big eyes, see how Supriya has big eyes). But it didn't really bother me you know because I was focused on building myself as a whole person. Not somebody who looks like X, or Y. The women I hung out with were not concerned with the way they looked."