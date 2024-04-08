×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 20:16 IST

Raveena Tandon Weighs In On Patriarchy: Still A Challenge For Women, Both At Work And Home

Raveena Tandon feels despite progressive laws and the improved thought process of society, patriarchy is still very much prevalent in the current times.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon | Image:raveenatandon/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who is receiving lots of positive responses for her work in the streaming movie Patna Shuklla, feels that despite progressive laws and the improved thought process of society, patriarchy is still very much prevalent in the current times. The actress also said that women still face the challenges thrown by patriarchy in both their personal and professional circles.

Raveena Tandon talks about patriarchy

Elaborating on the topic of patriarchy, Raveena, who plays lawyer Tanvi Shukla in Patna Shuklla, said, “Patriarchy is something that every woman has faced and is still facing, be it at work or at home. ‘Patna Shuklla’ is a journey of a woman commanded by patriarchy and one who breaks away from it."

Raveena Tandon

 

“Tanvi doesn't see patriarchy as a challenge, she chases justice and breaks the glass ceiling of patriarchy along the way. I want the audience to take in Tanvi's courage, warmth, and determination because no challenge will sustain for long then," she added.

The director of the film, Vivek Budakoti, drew the similarities between Raveena and her character in Patna Shuklla. He mentioned that although Tanvi Shukla and Raveena are two completely different personalities, in their own distinctive way yet they share the same soul.

“With Raveena at the helm, sometimes even a mundane line or a dialogue can sound so interesting and refreshing. Despite being an experienced actor, she was keen and willing to tap into her raw emotions to surprise us and perhaps herself too. And that, for me, is the hallmark of a good actor”, he added.

Raveena Tandon in Patna Shuklla

 

More about Patna Shuklla

The film dives into the education scam of fake roll numbers that affects the lives of thousands of earnest students in India. Produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions and directed by Vivek Budakoti, the courtroom drama is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 20:16 IST

