Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated March 31st, 2024 at 22:29 IST

Reality TV Star Priya Malik Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Karan Bakshi

Priya Malik is best known for her explosive stints on reality television. She recently welcomed her first born, a son, with her husband Karan Bakshi.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Priya Malik and Karan Bakshi
Priya Malik and Karan Bakshi | Image:priyasometimes/Instagram
Priya Malik, over the years, has accrued a niche audience for herself. Her stint in popular reality television shows, both in India and abroad, have significantly help her grow her audience. Priya still remains a poetess at heart, pursuing her passion with full zeal. On the personal front, the social media and television personality has just welcomed her first born.

Priya Malik announces the birth of her son


Priya Malik took to her Instagram handle to share an animated and colourful sketch video, created by stop motion artists The Bohra Sisters, in lieu of announcing the arrival of her son, with husband Karan Bakshi. The duo have named their son Zorawar. The caption to the post simply read, "Welcoming our world into this world, Baby Zorawar!"

the stop motion video begins with an animated baby being plucked from its cradle. The scenery shifts to an animated Priya and Karan sitting hand in hand on their terrace with tea, surrounded by their cats, green vines and an unmissable angel statue. The baby is then gently placed into Priya's lap who coddles him, planting a gentle kiss on his forehead.

Priya Malik had announced her pregnancy back in February


Priya Malik had announced her pregnancy back in February of this year. The television personality had shared pictures of herself in a simple white gown, sporting her ample bump. Both she and husband Karan looked down on it lovingly. The caption for the same read, "Mother is mothering".

Priya Malik and Karan Bakshi had tied the knot back on October 10, 2022, in a Gurudwara. Karan is a Delhi-based entrepreneur. Priya had reportedly suffered a miscarriage prior to conceiving her rainbow baby, who has been christened Zorawar. 
 

Published March 31st, 2024 at 22:29 IST

