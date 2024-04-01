Rebel Wilson Reveals Using Ozempic To Lose Weight: People Thought I’d Lose My Pigeonhole

Advertisement

Rebel Wilson had earlier opened up on the “emotional war” she went through over her weight. She shared that she briefly used Ozempic to help with her weight loss but added that she no longer uses the drug. Rebel also recalled experiencing a mental tug-of-war because she was “a proud fat female” while also being ashamed of her eating behaviours.”

Rebel Wilson on using weight loss drugs

During an interview with the Sunday Times, Rebel Wilson opened up about using drugs to loose weight and said, "Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good." The 44-year-old started her “year of health” in 2020 after speaking to a fertility doctor who told her she had a better chance of a successful IVF if she lost weight, reports pagesix.com.

Rebel Wilson file photo | Image: X

“Basically, no one apart from my mom wanted me to lose weight,” she continued. The actress added: “People thought I’d lose my pigeonhole in my career, playing the fat funny character, and they wanted me to continue in that.”

Rebel Wilson reveals how she reached her goal weight

Rebel Wilson decided to take on the challenge for herself, starting slowly with long walks and a low-sugar, high-protein diet. Eventually, she worked her way up to two-and-a-half hour workout sessions, consisting of running up the steps of the Sydney Opera House in Australia and doing “crazy” cardio sessions.

“It so felt good that I kept going,” Wilson added. “I wasn’t dealing with my emotions properly, I was just stuffing my face and holding on to them,” she told the outlet. Wilson, after reaching her goal weight, said she is now at a comfortable weight where she feels “curvy and solid,” adding she’s even experienced “positive reinforcement” in the ways she is treated. She has openly spoken about her journey, even sharing in June 2023 that she gained weight after welcoming her daughter, Royce Lillian, via surrogate with her fiancee, Ramona Agruma, in November 2022.

(With inputs from IANS)

