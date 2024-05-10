Advertisement

Rishi Kapoor starrer Naseeb Apna Apna was one of the popular movies of the actor. However, do you remember his on-screen wife who had a hilarious hairstyle? Yes, we are talking about Radhika Sarathkumar, who ruled the south cinema in the 80s and 90s. If you are wondering what she is up to? Here we have brought detailed information regarding the yesteryear actress.

Who is Radhika Sarathkumar?

She is the daughter of Tamil actor and politician MR Radha and Geetha. After completing her education, she forayed into acting with the 1978 movie Kizhakke Pogum Rail. She predominantly worked in Tamil and Telugu film industries but has also acted in Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada movies. She has acted in many hit movies such as Dharma Devathai, Neethikku Thandanai, Poonthotta Kaavalkaaran, Nyayam Kavali, Himmatwala and Lal Baadshah.

After making her name in the entertainment world, the actress forayed into politics with her husband Sarathkumar Ranganathan in 2006.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Radhika Sarathkumar | Image: Instagram)

A look at Radhika Sarathkumar's polical journey

The actress joined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) before the 2006 Assembly polls. However, in October 2006, she was dismissed from AIADMK for anti-party activities. She became the vice president of All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi from 2007 until recently when she tendered her resignation.

Advertisement

Radhika Sarathkumar's personal life

The actress got married to Malayalam actor-producer Pratap Pothen in 1985. The couple later parted ways and Radhika married British national Richard Hardy. However, her second marriage also didn't last and she married for the third time in 2001. She tied the knot with actor-filmmaker Sarathkumar Ranganathan and together they have two kids - son Rahul and daughter Rayane. Their daughter is married to cricketer Abhimanyu Mathur. For the unversed, Radhika and Sarathkumar have starred together in two Tamil movies Namma Annachi (1994) and Suryavamsam (1997).

Advertisement

(A file photo of Radhika and Sarathkumar Ranganathan | Image: Instagram)

Radhika Sarathkumar to star in Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam?

The actress continued her acting career and will be next seen in Chiyaan Vikram starrer Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam. Helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the spy action thriller will reportedly release later this year.