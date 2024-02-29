Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 09:25 IST

Richard Lewis, Comic And Curb Your Enthusiasm Actor, Dies At 76

Richard Lewis, in April, revealed that he had been living with Parkinson’s disease and was retiring from stand-up

Republic Entertainment Desk
Richard Lewis, Comic And Curb Your Enthusiasm Actor, Dies At 76
Richard Lewis, Comic And Curb Your Enthusiasm Actor, Dies At 76 | Image:X
Richard Lewis, one of America’s most beloved and revered stand-up comics, has died. He was 76. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Lewis died peacefully at his Los Angeles house after suffering a heart attack, his publicist told The Hollywood Reporter. 

Richard Lewis dies of heart attack 

The actor and comic, in April, revealed that he had been living with Parkinson’s disease and was retiring from stand-up. His death was confirmed by his publicist Jeff Abraham. “His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time,” Abraham said, reports Deadline

File photo of Richard Lewis | Image: X

More about Richard Lewis 

Richard Philip Lewis was born on June 29, 1947, in Brooklyn. He was raised in Englewood, NJ. Lewis often described his childhood as difficult. He graduated from the Ohio State University before landing in the comedy industry. 

Lewis played a fictionalized version of himself on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. The cringe comedy show became a huge hit over the years. The show aired its pilot in 1999. Although many actors have made guest appearances in the show, Richard Lewis has been a constant. Ever since Larry David’s original 1999 mockumentary, Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Richard Lewis and his autobiographical character have been largely followed by the fans.

File photo of Richard Lewis | Image: X

The show has grown in popularity since its October 2000 premiere, winning numerous critical acclaims including 47 Emmy nominations and winning two. The show won the Emmys for Outstanding Directing For a Comedy Series in 2003 and Outstanding Editing For a Comedy Series in 2012.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 09:13 IST

