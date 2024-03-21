×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 22:39 IST

Richard Simmons Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis Days After Posting About Death

Richard Simmons told his Facebook followers that he discovered a "strange-looking bump" on his face, which his dermatologist confirmed as a type of skin cancer.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Richard Simmons
Richard Simmons | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
cSimmons has opened up about his cancer diagnosis. In an emotional Facebook post on Tuesday, March 19, the 75-year-old fitness hero revealed the moment he discovered he had skin cancer. Simmons told his Facebook followers that he discovered a "strange-looking bump" on his face, which his dermatologist confirmed as basal cell carcinoma. The news came days after he made a cryptic post about dying on social media. 

Richard Simmons talks about his skin cancer diagnosis

Talking about how he found out about the skin cancer, Simmons wrote, “I sat in his (doctor’s) chair and he looked at it through a magnifying mirror. He told me he would have to scrape it and put it under the microscope. Now I am getting a little bit nervous. He comes back about 20 minutes later and says the C word. ‘You have cancer.’” 

 

After his diagnosis, Simmons said he went to see Dr. Ralph A. Massey, and he recalled meeting other skin cancer patients in the waiting room.  He had to remove the cancer cells from his face but the first attempt did not clear all the margins. The former fitness coach said he was told the doctor would “burn my skin to remove the cancer cells."

Richard Simmons is now cancer-free

Simmons stated that he was once again asked to return, and he finished his first post with the phrase "to be continued." However, the fitness guru provided an update on Wednesday informing people that the malignant cells had been successfully eliminated. Simmons' skin cancer diagnosis comes only days after he posted a message on Facebook about dying, raising fears about his health. He later explained that he was not dying and apologised for the "confusion" around his previous statement. 

 

Simmons wrote on X, “Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today. Even the press has gotten in touch with me.  I am not dying. It was a message about how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion."

Published March 21st, 2024 at 22:39 IST

