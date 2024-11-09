sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:35 IST, November 9th 2024

Ricky Kej Calls Album Break Of Dawn 'Deeply Personal' After It Fetches Him Fourth Grammy Nomination

Musician Ricky Kej, who has been nominated for the fourth time for Grammy Awards, has said that his album ‘Break of Dawn’ reflects his belief of music serving as a transformative force for health.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
