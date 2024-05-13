Advertisement

Rihanna, 36, and A$AP Rocky, 35, marked their older son RZA’s second birthday with a private party at Color Factory in New York City on May 11. The couple’s younger son, 9-month-old Riot, joined the festivities. Photos and videos shared by party guests showcased the elaborate celebration. The party featured toys, slides, a ball pit, and vibrant decorations including a RZA’s 2ND BIRTHDAY banner and large cutouts of the toddler’s head.

Jasmine B. Cook, known as Jazzy B, a makeup artist and attendee, shared moments of the family enjoying the event. Rihanna, Rocky, RZA, and Riot posed for a family photo against a bright pink backdrop, with petals falling around them. Rocky playfully interacted with RZA, encouraging him to “look” at the camera.

Another video captured Rihanna embracing Hitkidd and Jazzy B’s eldest child. Hitkidd humorously captioned the moment, highlighting the child's expression. Jazzy B expressed her joy at celebrating RZA’s birthday and shared images of herself and Rihanna with their children.

As per People, the couple emphasised their prioritisation of family. Despite their busy schedules, Rihanna and Rocky make time for their children, bringing them along on trips and work engagements. Rocky is described as a fun dad, while Rihanna embraces motherhood wholeheartedly, cherishing every moment with her sons.

In a recent interaction with Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna, in her characteristic tongue-in-cheek manner, opened up about the struggles she faces when it comes to being a boy mom. The mother of two recounted how before becoming embracing motherhood she would have a lot of ideas about how she would dress a baby girl in "cute little things". However, being a mother to two sons has seen Rihanna significantly change her approach. The singer candidly shared that whenever she attempts to dress her sons, she simply aims to have them look like their father, ASAP Rocky - a fool proof plan of getting it right, each time.

She said, "When I dress them, I always try to dress them like Rocky. Because I always envision dressing a girl, right? We all do as women, like, 'Oh, I'm going to dress her in these cute little things,' but then you get sons and you're like, 'What do I do?' and I was like, 'You know what, I have the biggest hack - their dad.' "