Updated March 4th, 2024 at 13:11 IST

Rihanna, David Blaine, Diljit, Akon, Arijit: Performers That Stole The Show At Anant-Radhika's Bash

Missed any performances from the recently held pre-wedding festiviti of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant? Here's a list of acts that mesmerised everyone.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Performers' lineup of Ambani's bash
Performers' lineup of Ambani's bash | Image:X
The three-day extravaganza of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities was organised from March 1 to 3. It witnessed a glamorous guest list from the world of entertainment, industry, politics, and sports coming together in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. The grand affair was hosted near the world's largest refinery owned by Reliance Industries.

Who all performed at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika?

Over the three days, several artists took to the stage and performed for the esteemed guests. This included global icons Rihanna and Akon alongside our Indian performers Diljit Dosanjh, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Lucky Ali, Sukhwinder Singh, Shaan, Mohit Chauhan, Pritam, Monali Thakur and Neeti Mohan.

 

 

Day 1: Popstar Rihanna kickstarted the grand celebration with her private concert

The global icon took centre stage and performed her several hit tracks including Consideration, B*tch Better Have My Money, Wild Thoughts, Birthday Cake, Rude Boy (Super Bowl remix), Work, Needed Me, Where Have You Been, We Found Love and Diamonds. Rihanna also interacted with the Ambani family after her performance.

 

 

Day 2: David Blaine's illusions leave everyone jaw-dropped

Popular American illusionist David Blaine's act was one of the highlights of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand pre-wedding bash. He left the audience stunned with his magical acts.

Day 2: Diljit Dosanjh's bhangra made everyone shake their legs

The popular Punjabi singer made everyone groove to his beats including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor. Diljit sang some of his popular tracks including Proper Patola and Kinni Kinni. The groom-to-be Anant Ambani was seen requesting Diljit for an extended performance in some of the videos that have gone viral.

Day 3: Bollywood’s musical legends came together to light up the closing day

The closing day of the three-day festivity featured several singers from Hindi cinema coming together to create magic. Singers like Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Niti Mohan, Pritam, Sukhbir, Sukhwinder Singh and more singers.

 

 

Day 3: Chammak Challo fame Akon pulled the curtains down with his banger performance

The star-studded event was closed by global icon Singer who made the who’s who dance to his tunes. He also performed his hit Indian track Chammak Challo.

Anant and Radhika will get married on July 12.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 12:18 IST

