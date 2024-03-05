Advertisement

Rihanna performed her first concert in eight years at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The pop artist headlined the first day of the bash on March 1 in Jamnagar. While several photos and videos of the artist have taken the Internet by storm, a new, unseen photo from the event has now surfaced online.

Rihanna goes desi in unseen photo from Anant Radhika's pre-wedding

For her maiden performance in India, Rihanna donned a fluorescent green bodysuit. She teamed the look with a pink long shrug. For her show in India, the pop star kept in mind the traditions and culture of the country. In a new photo, she can be seen adorned with Indian jewellery and an outfit with Indian motifs.

In the photo, the Diamonds hitmaker could be seen in a pink coloured jacket which was highlighted by Indian embroidery. However, what grabbed the attention of social media users was a layered necklace embellished with emeralds, a signature of India. Her jhumka-style earrings also grabbed the attention of social media users.

Rihanna’s Zingaat moment with Janhvi Kapoor

Pop star Rihanna and Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor grooved to the latter's popular track Zingaat from Dhadak at an event in Jamnagar. Rihanna was in the city for her concert at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash and there she met with the who's who of the Indian film industry, including Janhvi. The two powerhouse performers grooved to a Bollywood song, a video of which is now going viral on social media.

Rihanna belted out her hit tracks at the Jamnagar concert. After her performance, she greeted a few in the audience, one of whom happened to be Janhvi Kapoor. They could be seen grooving to the hit track Zingaat from Janhvi's debut film Dhadak. While the Bollywood actress showed RiRi some desi dance moves, the latter followed suit. The Bawaal actress shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “This woman is a goddess. stop it goodbye (sic).”