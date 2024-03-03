Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 21:28 IST

Rihanna Reacts To Video Of Her Doing 'Zingaat' With Janhvi Kapoor At Ambanis Bash

Janhvi Kapoor posted a video of Rihanna dancing with her to the beats of the track from her debut film Dhadak. They were surrounded by other guests.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rihanna and Janhvi Kapoor
Rihanna and Janhvi Kapoor | Image:Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
Pop queen Rihanna and actor Janhvi Kapoor shared thumkas on the latter's song Zingaat at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Friday. The Bollywood actor posted a video of Rihanna dancing with her to the beats of the track from her debut film Dhadak. They were surrounded by other guests at the event. As the video went viral, RiRi reacted to the video on Janhvi's post.

Rihanna showers love on Janhvi

While sharing the video, “This woman is a goddess. Stop it goodbye,” Janhvi wrote in the caption. Rihanna wrote in the comments section, "Love Youuu (sic)." In the clip, the Goo d Luck Jerry star was seen sporting a shimmery silver cut-out dress, while Rihanna stunned in a pink dress with a thigh-high slit. On Janhvi's Insta handle, the clip has got over 2.7 million likes.

Rihanna on her maiden India visit

In her first visit to India, Rihanna, donning a fluorescent glittering bodycon ensemble topped with a flowing gown performed a medely of her hits including We Found Love, Work, Wild Thoughts, Birthday Cake, Pour It Up and Pose. Interestingly, she performed barefoot, something that did not go unnoticed by fans on social media Ahead of her performance.

The Diamonds star she said she was happy to be a part of such a significant occasion and wished Anant and Radhika a blessed future together. The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began on Friday in Jamnagar and will conclude on Sunday. Celebs like Akon, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Monali Thakur, Sukhbir and Sukhvinder Singh among others will perform on the closing day of the gala.

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 21:28 IST

