Advertisement

Rihanna was recently in India to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash on March 1. Marking her first musical performance in India, the pop icon made sure to leave the audience enthralled with her hit tracks. However, soon after wrapping up her show, she jetted off from Jamnagar later that night. Recently, the singer opened up about the reason behind leaving India so soon.

THIS is the reason why Rihanna left India so soon

After jetting off from India, her best friend Melissa Forde held Instagram Live on Friday night, where she was accompanied by Rihanna. Rihanna asked, covering her face, "Is this live for real?” In the video, the singer revealed that she left India because of her kids.

“I had the best time in India. I only have two days. The only reason I am leaving India is because my kids are (unclear audio). I have to come back," she said.

I wanna come back: Rihanna

Several videos and photos from the airport were going viral on the internet showing her happily posing with the security and paparazzi. Rihanna not only posed with them but gave them a warm hug as she made her way to the tarmac. While interacting with the paparazzi, the Barbarian singer shared she loved India and will be back soon. She also spills the beans about the show at the Ambanis and shared that it was the “best”.

The singer was quoted saying, "I'll be back. I love it here. The show was the best. I haven't done a real show in 8 years. I wanna come back." check out her photos with the paparazzi.

The global sensation set the evening in Jamnagar ablaze with her performance on chart-topping hits such as Consideration, Wild Thoughts, Birthday Cake, Man Down, Umbrella, Work and Needed Me, to name a few.