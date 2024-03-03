English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 14:38 IST

Rihanna Reveals The Reason Behind Her Swift Exit From India After Maiden Concert In Jamnagar

Rihanna, a few days ago, came to India to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Rihanna in India
Rihanna in India | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rihanna was recently in India to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash on March 1. Marking her first musical performance in India, the pop icon made sure to leave the audience enthralled with her hit tracks. However, soon after wrapping up her show, she jetted off from Jamnagar later that night. Recently, the singer opened up about the reason behind leaving India so soon.

THIS is the reason why Rihanna left India so soon

After jetting off from India, her best friend Melissa Forde held Instagram Live on Friday night, where she was accompanied by Rihanna. Rihanna asked, covering her face, "Is this live for real?” In the video, the singer revealed that she left India because of her kids.

“I had the best time in India. I only have two days. The only reason I am leaving India is because my kids are (unclear audio). I have to come back," she said.

I wanna come back: Rihanna

Several videos and photos from the airport were going viral on the internet showing her happily posing with the security and paparazzi. Rihanna not only posed with them but gave them a warm hug as she made her way to the tarmac. While interacting with the paparazzi, the Barbarian singer shared she loved India and will be back soon. She also spills the beans about the show at the Ambanis and shared that it was the “best”.

The singer was quoted saying, "I'll be back. I love it here. The show was the best. I haven't done a real show in 8 years. I wanna come back." check out her photos with the paparazzi.

The global sensation set the evening in Jamnagar ablaze with her performance on chart-topping hits such as Consideration, Wild Thoughts, Birthday Cake, Man Down, Umbrella, Work and Needed Me, to name a few.

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 14:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

a day ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

a day ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

a day ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

2 days ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ISPL T10: Match fixtures, timings, venues & live streaming details

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  2. World Dosa Day: How many did India order every minute?

    Business News14 minutes ago

  3. Pawan Singh, BJP's pick for Asansol, backs out of Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections19 minutes ago

  4. 'I Move on, I Really Can’t Wait': BJP MP Dr Harsh Vardhan Quits Politics

    India News25 minutes ago

  5. Parents-to-be Ranveer-Deepika Groove To Gallan Goodiyaan

    Videos25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo