Updated March 1st, 2024 at 20:09 IST
Rihanna's Team Set To Perform At Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Bash, Photo Goes Viral
A photo of Rihanna's team from Jamnagar is going viral on social media. The team is set to perform for the first time in India at Ambanis' bash.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Rihanna | Image:X
A photo of Rihanna's team from Jamnagar is going viral on social media. The team is set to perform for the first time in India at Ambanis' bash.
Published March 1st, 2024 at 20:09 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
WPL 2024 live score UPW vs GG: UPW begins the chaseSports 25 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.