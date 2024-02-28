Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 17:12 IST

Rinky Chakma, Miss India Tripura 2017, Dies At 29 After Battling Breast Cancer

Rinky Chakma, Miss India Tripura 2017, passed away this morning as confirmed by Miss India Organisation.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rinki Chakma
Rinki Chakma | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Rinky Chakma, the winner of Femina Miss India Tripura 2017, died on February 28, the official page of Pageant confirmed the news. Chakma was diagnosed with Malignant Phyllodes Tumor (breast cancer) in 2022. On February 22, she was admitted to Max Hospital, Saket, Delhi in an emergency after one of her lungs almost stopped functioning, confirmed Priyanka Kumari, one of her friends.

Rinky Chakma dies after battling breast cancer

In a statement on Instagram, the organisation condoled his death and called her a remarkable woman, who embodied grace and purpose. "With profound sadness, we share the news of the passing of Rinky Chakma, Femina Miss India Tripura 2017. A remarkable woman, Rinky was truly a force to be reckoned with, embodying grace and purpose. Representing Tripura at the Femina Miss India 2017 pageant, she was honored with the title of Miss Beauty with a Purpose, a testament to her impactful endeavors and compassionate spirit," read the note.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

They concluded the note by writing, "Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends during this difficult time. May her soul find eternal peace. Rinky, your legacy of purpose and beauty will forever be remembered. You will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing you."

Advertisement

Rinky Chakma was diagnosed with Malignant Phyllodes Tumor

Last month Chakma informed her fans about battling cancer since 2022. In the long post, she wrote about being diagnosed with Malignant Phyllodes Tumor and after her initial operation, the cancer spread to her skull, and later to her lungs. She also requested her followers for donating money so that her treatment could continue. “Currently, im getting chemo sessions. Hopefully, after this we will get my brain surgery done too. I just wanted to let everyone know that me and my family is going through a rough time and the last 2 years have also not been easy with regular hospital stays and visits.I am accepting donations as of now because we have exhausted all our savings on my treatment since the last two years. I thought letting everyone know what I am going through will also make me feel better,” an excerpt from her post read.

Celebs and fans condole Rinky Chakma's death

Soon after the organisation shared the post, celebs poured in condolences. Celina Jaitly commented, "My deepest condolences to Rinky’s family. The world and India has lost a north eastern jewel, truly shocked to hear of her passing. The heavens have a new angel." Neha Dhupia dropped a heartbreaking emoticon. A user wrote, "May her soul rest in peace. Sending strength and prayers for her family."

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 16:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

38 minutes ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

an hour ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

an hour ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

15 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

15 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

15 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

15 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

15 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

15 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

15 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

19 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nvidia’s GeForce Now to show ads during cloud gaming for free users

    Tech 16 minutes ago

  2. Taylor Wimpey cuts construction, profit falls 49%

    Business News17 minutes ago

  3. Himachal Political Crisis: Rebel Congress MLAs Land in Panchkula | LIVE

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Baidu reports 6% revenue growth in Q4

    Business News21 minutes ago

  5. Social Media User's Stroke Recovery Tip For Zerodha CEO Triggers Debate

    India News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo