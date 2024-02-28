Advertisement

Rinky Chakma, the winner of Femina Miss India Tripura 2017, died on February 28, the official page of Pageant confirmed the news. Chakma was diagnosed with Malignant Phyllodes Tumor (breast cancer) in 2022. On February 22, she was admitted to Max Hospital, Saket, Delhi in an emergency after one of her lungs almost stopped functioning, confirmed Priyanka Kumari, one of her friends.

Rinky Chakma dies after battling breast cancer

In a statement on Instagram, the organisation condoled his death and called her a remarkable woman, who embodied grace and purpose. "With profound sadness, we share the news of the passing of Rinky Chakma, Femina Miss India Tripura 2017. A remarkable woman, Rinky was truly a force to be reckoned with, embodying grace and purpose. Representing Tripura at the Femina Miss India 2017 pageant, she was honored with the title of Miss Beauty with a Purpose, a testament to her impactful endeavors and compassionate spirit," read the note.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

They concluded the note by writing, "Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends during this difficult time. May her soul find eternal peace. Rinky, your legacy of purpose and beauty will forever be remembered. You will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing you."



Rinky Chakma was diagnosed with Malignant Phyllodes Tumor

Last month Chakma informed her fans about battling cancer since 2022. In the long post, she wrote about being diagnosed with Malignant Phyllodes Tumor and after her initial operation, the cancer spread to her skull, and later to her lungs. She also requested her followers for donating money so that her treatment could continue. “Currently, im getting chemo sessions. Hopefully, after this we will get my brain surgery done too. I just wanted to let everyone know that me and my family is going through a rough time and the last 2 years have also not been easy with regular hospital stays and visits.I am accepting donations as of now because we have exhausted all our savings on my treatment since the last two years. I thought letting everyone know what I am going through will also make me feel better,” an excerpt from her post read.

Celebs and fans condole Rinky Chakma's death

Soon after the organisation shared the post, celebs poured in condolences. Celina Jaitly commented, "My deepest condolences to Rinky’s family. The world and India has lost a north eastern jewel, truly shocked to hear of her passing. The heavens have a new angel." Neha Dhupia dropped a heartbreaking emoticon. A user wrote, "May her soul rest in peace. Sending strength and prayers for her family."