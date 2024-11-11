sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |

Published 11:07 IST, November 11th 2024

Rita Ora Gets Teary-eyed As She Remembers Liam Payne At MTV Europe Music Awards: He Was My World

Rita Ora described Liam Payne as "one of the kindest people" she knew and added that there were so many ways that they were talking about honouring him.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rita Ora (L), Liam Payne (R)
Rita Ora (L), Liam Payne (R) | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

11:07 IST, November 11th 2024